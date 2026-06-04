Visitors to Victoria’s parks and forests are being reminded that majority of the seasonal road and track closures will begin from 11 June, following the King’s Birthday long weekend.

The temporary closures seek to make it safer for motorists and reduce damage to remote roads and tracks that are vulnerable to winter conditions, including heavy rain and snow.

Forest Fire Management Victoria, Parks Victoria, and the Conservation Regulator enforce road and track closures across public land from May through to November.

Authorised officers will be educating visitors about the upcoming changes in busy parks and forests during the King's Birthday long weekend, followed by increased patrols and surveillance over the 2026 closure period.

In 2025, Parks Victoria authorised officers issued 200 infringement notices under the Conservation (Vehicle Control) Regulations including for driving cars or riding trail bikes illegally off-road or in restricted areas.

Anyone caught driving or riding on a closed road in Victoria’s parks and forests face a maximum penalty of up to $4070 if prosecuted in court.

Before heading out, visitors are advised to check local road and track closures and weather conditions.

For more information about public land road closure, visit ffm.vic.gov.au/permits-and-regulations/closures-of-parks-and-forests

For emergency information, including severe weather warnings, download the VicEmergency app.

Environmental crime can be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.