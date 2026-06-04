A bank community donation has been a helping financial hand for the Kangaloola Wildlife Shelter in Yackandandah.

Beechworth Commonwealth Bank manager Katie Ryan presented a $1500 donation to the shelter.

The donation was accepted on behalf of Glenda Elliott, who runs the shelter, by two volunteers when Ms Ryan visited the shelter last Friday.

Ms Elliot with her late husband Ron started the shelter more than 30 years ago taking in injured and orphaned native animals caring for them until the wildlife can be returned to their natural environment.

Ms Elliot said the shelter is fully off grid with the welcome donation contributing to a new solar system after the 10-year-old one packed up.

“We feed animals 24/7 through the night as well and needing lights, power and hot water,” she said.

She said among animals cared for are wallabies, kangaroos, wombats, koalas, possums, and the odd birds.

Ms Elliott said donations are relied upon for funding along with personal funding to support wildlife and run the shelter.

“We don’t receive any government grants or assistance,” she said.

Ms Elliott said caring for the animals is rewarding.

I love what I do,” she said.

Relying on volunteers, Ms Elliott said many come from all over the world with eight taking part right now.

“There's a lot of animals to feed and we've been out this morning getting the gum leaves for the koala,” she said.

“We released all koalas cared for from summer and only have one fella left that's not ready for release just yet.”

Ms Elliott said one volunteer from the UK had been at the shelter volunteering for the fourth time over the last few months.

“Some people come for 12 months, a few months or two weeks,” she said.

“I have friends all over the world, and they teach me a lot, and they learn a lot too.”

The Commonwealth Bank Beechworth recognised the wildlife shelter’s incredible contribution to the community with the donation nominated by its staff.

The community donations program has run for the last eight years.

Branch manager Katie Ryan said community organisations play an essential role in supporting people when it matters most with the bank proud to support that work.

“The work Kangaloola does to support the wellbeing and reintegration into the wild of injured and abandoned wildlife has a meaningful impact on people across our local community, and we’re proud to support the important role they play,” she said.

CommBank’s Community Donations program operates in every branch across the country, from metro to regional.