Independent Federal MP for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, has called on the Albanese Government to bring its Universal Outdoor Mobile Obligation Bill on for a vote when Parliament returns in early August, following Telstra's nationwide outage that disrupted mobile services and affected access to triple zero.

The government introduced the legislation almost eight months ago, but it is yet to be voted on, and Dr Haines said the outages demonstrated why reliable telecommunications must be treated as an essential service.

"The Universal Outdoor Mobile Obligation would require telcos to use satellite technology to ensure calls and SMS are always available outside, giving certainty Australians can access a reliable mobile service wherever they live, work and travel," Dr Haines said.

"While this legislation would not have prevented the technical failure that caused this week's Telstra outage, the government's failure to progress these reforms shows it is not moving with the urgency required to address Australia's telecommunications challenges.

"This legislation is a generational opportunity to guarantee Australians a minimum level of mobile connectivity, but it cannot remain stuck on the notice paper.

"The government must bring this bill on for debate and work constructively with the Parliament to strengthen telecommunications reliability and resilience.”

Dr Haines has consistently advocated for stronger telecommunications, including amendments to improve reliability, accountability, and emergency connectivity.

“It’s also past time we have a conversation about mandatory roaming, which the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN) has found is supported by over 70 per cent of Australians,” Dr Haines said.

"Whether it's a bushfire or flood or a technical failure, Australians need confidence that they can access emergency services and stay connected when it matters most.

"This outage is a reminder that we need stronger reliability standards, greater accountability and a telecommunications network that people can depend on."