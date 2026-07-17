The national convenor for the Australia Timor-Leste Friendship Network (AusTimorFN) will be guest speaker at a fundraiser in Beechworth.

Melbourne-based Derarca O’Mahony will be delivering a presentation at a Curry Night being held by the Indigo Shire Atauro Island Friendship Group at the Quercus Beechworth’s Oregon Hall on 25 July between 6pm and 10pm.

Indigo Shire Atauro Island Friendship Group with members from around the shire, is one of 32 Friendship Groups across Australia registered with AusTimorFN.

Key principles driving friendships are supporting Timorese led decision-making, long-term sustainable commitments and building partnerships based on mutual respect and understanding.

Indigo Shire Atauro Island Friendship Group’s Lesley Milne said Derarca has been an active member of the Friends of Baguia – a different region undertaking work with the East Timor Network.

“She is a member of a comparable organisation and will be speaking about her experiences of working on projects in Timor Leste,” she said.

“Derarca been involved with Timor Leste with the Friends of Bagia since 2004."

The fundraiser will support the ongoing development of the Atauro Island community by the Indigo Shire Atauro Island Friendship Group with its sponsorship of educational scholarship programs for secondary students taking up tertiary studies.

Another supported program for composting toilets renamed as the Sanitation Project has been reviewed this year to increase community consultation where toilets are situated.

“This will help them being well maintained by families who have chosen to have one near their compound,” Ms Milne said.

“Villagers already get involved in building them and our Friendship Group provides funds for concrete, materials and timber roofing.”

Ms Milne said the review also included an education program about hand washing and hygiene with the connection between good hygiene good health.

The needed fundraiser adds to donations received from supporters on a monthly basis.

“People from around the shire and friends across Australia as far as WA contribute with donations,” Ms Milne said.

“The Curry Night is a fun community way of raising funds.”

Supported by the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood House, enthusiastic Atauro Island Friendship Group members are making three curries with gluten free and vegetarian options available.

Stanley Pub’s Sally Wright will be providing desserts as part of the delicious cuisine.

“People can organise a table of friends or come along and join a table to hear about our local projects,” Ms Milne said.

There’s a chance to take part in fundraising auctions as well as buying handmade crafts from the Boneca de Atauro co-operative – a community-based enterprise supporting women and their local community.

Tickets can be purchased via Humanitix at events.humanitix.com/curry-night-atauro-island

All funds raised go directly to education and health projects on Atauro Island Timor Leste.