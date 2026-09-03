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<p>FITTING: With the first day of spring on Tuesday, Beechworth artist Valerie Crosse has an art exhibition \\u2018Spring is in the Air\\u2019 with artworks being showcased at Beechworth\\u2019s Anglican Christ Church. </p>\\n
<p>FITTING: With the first day of spring on Tuesday, Beechworth artist Valerie Crosse has an art exhibition \\u2018Spring is in the Air\\u2019 with artworks being showcased at Beechworth\\u2019s Anglican Christ Church. </p>\\n

FITTING: With the first day of spring on Tuesday, Beechworth artist Valerie Crosse has an art exhibition ‘Spring is in the Air’ with artworks being showcased at Beechworth’s Anglican Christ Church.

What’s On
Coral Cooksley
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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