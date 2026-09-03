From now until the 12 September for fundraiser BEECHWORTH FIRE BRIGADE: Brigade volunteer team is taking part in the gruelling Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb to raise vital funds for cancer research and crisis support. For donations and support, visit the brigade’s fundraising page at https://linktr.ee/BeechworthFireBrigade. Visit www.firefighterclimb.org.au for more information about the stair climb. From now until October 2 to register BEECHWORTH TOWN GARAGE SALE: 10 October. Registration cut-off 2 October. Contact Julie by email at julzw64@gmail.com. Cost: $25 per house. Funds raised from registrations donated to the Beechworth Salvation Army. Saturday 5 September (tomorrow) BEECHWORTH FARMERS MARKET: 8.30am -12.30pm. Held on the first Saturday of every month. Great variety of fresh, local produce. Craft and food stalls. Located at the Anglican Christ Church, cnr of Ford and Church Streets. QUERCUS BEECHWORTH REPAIR CAFE: 10am – 12pm. Items repaired and chance to learn a new skill. Volunteer repairers inspire and advise as well as repair. Or just visit for a cuppa and chat. Oregon Hall, 26-30 Ford St, Beechworth. Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September (this weekend) BEECHWORTH SINGERS: Presenting ‘Love Actually.’ 2.30pm – 4pm. From exquisite 16th-century madrigals to Billy Joel classics, with a little Beatles magic thrown in. Accompanied by Sandra Williams. Directed by Colleen Arnott. Afternoon tea provided at the end. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/beechworth-singer-s-love-actually-concert for tickets. Beechworth Servicemen’s Memorial Hall, 101 Ford St. Sunday 6 September CHILTERN COMMUNITY MARKET: 9am - 1pm. Variety of local artisan stalls, a selection of foods and coffee and activities to keep the kids entertained. Tourist Park, 38 Main Street. Thursday 9 September ANGLICAN CHRIST CHURCH: Art exhibition by Valerie Crosse. 'Spring is in the Air'. Runs from rom 9 -28 September. Cnr of Ford and Church Streets. Artworks based on spring-like imagery such as birds, foliage and some landscape. Contact Valerie on 0400 923 557 or email vcrosse@bigpond.com for opening times. Friday 11 September ART EXHIBITION: 6pm opening. ‘Inspired by Nature: A Gift of Flow.’ New solo exhibition by Bronwen Martin. Runs on Saturdays 10am to 3pm and Sundays 10am – 2pm or by appointment until 11 October. Stable Studios, 58b Ford Street Beechworth. Saturday 12 September STANLEY COMMUNITY PLAYGROUP: 10.30am – 12pm. Stanley Children’s Art Revival. (SCAR). Morning tea provided and chance to meet other families. Four-week Saturday program with a variety of different categories and age groups. Runs until 3 October. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/stanley-childrens-art-revival for more information and to register. Sunday 13 September RUTHERGLEN MARKET: 9am – 12.30pm. Held on the second Sunday of every month, this market brings together a lively mix of stallholders showcasing the very best in fresh produce, artisan goods, and local creativity. Lions Park. Douglas Street. Friday 18 September ANGLICAN CHRIST CHURCH BEECHWORTH: 7.30pm – 9pm. Celebrate the changing seasons of the heart. Join Opera Scholars Australia's Graduate Program artists. 27 Ford Street. For more information and bookings visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1632205