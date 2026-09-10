From now until 28 September ANGLICAN CHRIST CHURCH: Art exhibition by Valerie Crosse. 'Spring is in the Air'. Artworks based on spring-like imagery such as birds, foliage and some landscape. Open from 1pm -3pm daily, or by appointment. Contact Valerie on 0400 923 557 or email vcrosse@bigpond.com on 0400 923 557 for more information. Cnr of Ford and Church Streets. From now until October 2 to register BEECHWORTH TOWN GARAGE SALE: 10 October. Registration cut-off 2 October. Contact Julie by email at julzw64@gmail.com. Cost: $25 per house. Funds raised from registrations donated to the Beechworth Salvation Army. Friday 11 September (today) ART EXHIBITION: 6pm opening. ‘Inspired by Nature: A Gift of Flow.’ New solo exhibition by Bronwen Martin. Runs on Saturdays 10am to 3pm and Sundays 10am – 2pm or by appointment until 11 October. Stable Studios, 58b Ford Street Beechworth. Saturday 12 September (tomorrow) STANLEY COMMUNITY PLAYGROUP: 10.30am – 12pm. Stanley Children’s Art Revival. (SCAR). Four-week Saturday program with a variety of different categories and age groups. Runs until 3 October. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/stanley-childrens-art-revival for more information and to register. CHRIST CHURCH: Exhibition opening by Archdeacon Matthew Healy for 'Spring is in the Air' with artworks by Valerie Crosse. 3pm - 5pm. RSVP to Valerie on 0400 923 557 or email vcrosse@bigpond.com BEECHWORTH FIRE BRIGADE FUNDRAISER: Brigade team takes part today in the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb to raise funds for cancer research and crisis support. Donations and support, visit the brigade’s fundraising page at https://linktr.ee/BeechworthFireBrigade. Sunday 13 September RUTHERGLEN MARKET: 9am – 12.30pm. Held on the second Sunday of every month. A lively mix of stallholders showcasing the best in fresh produce, artisan goods, and local creativity. Lions Park. Douglas Street. Wednesday, 16 September YOGA: Two 90-minute yoga classes. 9am -10.30am or 6 -7.30pm. Singing Tree, 42 Barkly Street, Beechworth. Hosted events generously supporting Christ Church. Contact Valerie Crosse on 0400 923 557 or email vcrosse@bigpond.com for more information. Friday 18 September GOOD2GO COLLECTIVE: Beechworth Death Café. 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. ‘Reclaiming the narrative around death, dying, grief and loss.’ Talk about funeral songs and music by local singer Kath Buckingham. All welcome. Email g2gcollective@gmail.com for more information or if you have questions. Beechworth Lodge of St John, 19 Loch St, Beechworth. ANGLICAN CHRIST CHURCH BEECHWORTH: 7.30pm – 9pm. Celebrate the changing seasons of the heart. Join Opera Scholars Australia's Graduate Program artists. Beechworth Secondary College a cappella singers feature with guest performance. 27 Ford Street. Visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1632205 for more information and bookings. Sunday 20 September FRIENDS OF THE BURKE MUSEUM. ‘Another Kind of Rock Star’. Collection manager from the Mineralogy and Petrology at Museums Victoria, Oskar Lindenmayer, will reveal the work of eminent international geologist E.J. Dunn (1844 – 1937) when in Beechworth. Cost: $20 members. $25 non-members. Contact the Burke Museum on 03 57 288 067 or email friendsburkemuseum@gmail.com to book. RSVP by Friday 18 September. Monday 21 September GOOD2GO COLLECTIVE: Yackandandah Death Café. 10am – 11.30 am. All welcome. Email: g2gcollective@gmail.com for more information or if you have. questions. Yackandandah Community Centre, 29 High Street, Yackandandah.