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What’s On

<p>CREATIVE: Young workshop participants James Cator (left), Ella Weber (helper), Oscar Cator and Esm\\u00E9 Halleur with Stanley artist Mary-Rose Riley and Stanley Community Playgroup\\u2019s Mallory Watson in the background at a Stanley Children\\u2019s Art Revival children\\u2019s art workshop series earlier this year. Another series kicks off tomorrow. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>CREATIVE: Young workshop participants James Cator (left), Ella Weber (helper), Oscar Cator and Esm\\u00E9 Halleur with Stanley artist Mary-Rose Riley and Stanley Community Playgroup\\u2019s Mallory Watson in the background at a Stanley Children\\u2019s Art Revival children\\u2019s art workshop series earlier this year. Another series kicks off tomorrow. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

CREATIVE: Young workshop participants James Cator (left), Ella Weber (helper), Oscar Cator and Esmé Halleur with Stanley artist Mary-Rose Riley and Stanley Community Playgroup’s Mallory Watson in the background at a Stanley Children’s Art Revival children’s art workshop series earlier this year. Another series kicks off tomorrow. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

What's on across the Indigo Shire this weekend
Coral Cooksley
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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