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Music lovers captured by song repertoire

<p>HARMONY: Music lovers enjoyed listening the Barbershop quartet style of music too at the \\'Love Actually\\' concerts last weekend.</p>\\n
<p>HARMONY: Music lovers enjoyed listening the Barbershop quartet style of music too at the \\'Love Actually\\' concerts last weekend.</p>\\n

HARMONY: Music lovers enjoyed listening the Barbershop quartet style of music too at the 'Love Actually' concerts last weekend.

Music lovers revelled listening to the blend of harmonious voices at a concert in Beechworth
Coral Cooksley
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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