Music lovers captured by song repertoire

Music lovers revelled listening to the blend of harmonious voices at a concert by a well-known choir in Beechworth last weekend. Beechworth Singers presented ‘Love Actually’ – a serenade of love, music and memories - with performances held on both Saturday and Sunday at the Servicemen's Memorial Hall. Beechworth Singers president Marelle Whitaker said the repertoire of songs stretched from early pieces from 16th-century madrigals to Billy Joel classics such as Lullabye (Goodnight My Angel). “Love Actually pieces included a barbershop quartet style of music as well,” she said “Traditional songs such as Green Sleeves were included and there were a couple of soloists too. “Catherine Bijker sang ‘On my Own’ from Les Miserables while Colleen Arnott sang ‘Chị il bel sogno di Doretta - Là Rondine'. “Both soloists were accompanied by Sandra Williams on piano. “They sang heartfelt and stirring renditions. “There was a wide range of musical styles and the audience really loved it. “Songs brought back many memories for people and spoke to them in different ways." A little Beatles magic had been thrown in for good measure too with the concert celebrating love in all its weird, wonderful, and unexpected forms. The concert had been directed by Colleen Arnott and accompanied by musician Sandra Williams. Marelle said the concert drew a crowd from around the region with 90 people attending on Saturday while 80 others attended on Sunday. People had the chance to tuck into a tucked into a delicious afternoon tea as well. “We rehearsed for a few months in the lead up to the concert, “ she said. “The Christmas one is coming up in December, and will be held at St Joseph's in Beechworth on 5 December. “It's a special one and we’re really looking forward to the performance. “We have around 40 members and always look forward to new members joining with more singers for the Christmas concert." For anyone is interested in becoming a member please sent an email to contact.beechworthsingers@gmail.com.