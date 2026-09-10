Lucy Wise brings folk storytelling to Yackandandah

Award-winning folk songwriter Lucy Wise will bring her lyrical storytelling and warm stage presence to Yackandandah Public Hall on Friday 18 September at 7:30pm, as part of an East Coast album tour celebrating her latest release, ‘Salt’. Lucy said her concerts are a place to gather and celebrate the moments of meaning found in everyday life. “They offer a space to reflect on the stories that make up our lives, and our connection with each other,” she said. Blending contemporary folk with pop-inflected melodies, intricate guitar work and poetic lyricism, Lucy’s songs make space for reflection on longing, connection and the inner lives everyone carries. “I try to tell stories in my songs that are relatable for all of us - stories about experiences we all have, but don't often talk about,” Lucy said. “I use lots of imagery, which I feel helps people see themselves in the story, creating an opportunity for them to reflect on their own experiences.” Originally from South West Australia and now based in Central Victoria, Lucy has toured extensively across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US, and has appeared at festivals including Woodford, Port Fairy and the National Folk Festival. Her work has earned multiple accolades, including Solo Artist of the Year at the 2024 Australian Folk Music Awards. Lucy described her sound as a blend of folk and pop music influences. “It brings together storytelling, playful melodies and intricate instrumental backing,” she said. “My band creates a dynamic, rolling rhythm for the stories to unfold in.” Lucy’s fifth album, ‘Salt’ explores themes of belonging, connection and joy, and how living in the world can impact these experiences. Inspired by artists such as Joni Mitchell and Madison Cunningham, the album sits between the intimacy of traditional folk and the clarity of modern pop. Lucy said she started writing this album while she was working at a vineyard down the road from where she lives. “I was spending long days outside, training and pruning grape vines, listening to music and podcasts,” she said. “I was reflecting a lot on belonging, the things which nurture our sense of it, and the things which get in the way of us experiencing it. “I was listening to music by artists such as Crowded House, Lucinda Williams, Sheryl Crow and Madison Cunningham. “I started to make up melodies and improvise lyrics as I worked, recording snippets into my phone, then I'd go home and turn the snippets into songs. “After a couple of months, I had a set of 11 songs, connected by their reflections on belonging, connection and joy.” The songs on ‘Salt’ explore diverse topics, from op shopping, to regional Australian life, to power dynamics, to imagining people at a party as glowing sea creatures. This concert forms part of Lucy’s East Coast Australian album tour with her band. With Lucy’s warm stage presence, stunning vocals, a rolling rhythm section and a whole lot of heart, Lucy and her band will share breathtakingly beautiful songs about everyday moments that shape us. Lucy will also perform at Violet Town Memorial Hall on Saturday 19 September in the evening from 6:45pm and host an afternoon workshop at 1:30pm where participants will learn a song to sing in the concert, and on Sunday 20 September at Moyhu Hall doors open at 2pm for a 2:30pm start. For more information, to listen to Lucy’s music or to book your tickets, visit www.lucywise.com.au/.