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Lucy Wise brings folk storytelling to Yackandandah

<p>SOUL STIRRING: Lucy Wise is set to bring an afternoon of folk storytelling to Moyhu Hall on Sunday 20 September. PHOTO: Laura May Grogan</p>\\n
<p>SOUL STIRRING: Lucy Wise is set to bring an afternoon of folk storytelling to Moyhu Hall on Sunday 20 September. PHOTO: Laura May Grogan</p>\\n

SOUL STIRRING: Lucy Wise is set to bring an afternoon of folk storytelling to Moyhu Hall on Sunday 20 September. PHOTO: Laura May Grogan

Award-winning folk songwriter to present an evening of soul-stirring songs
Jordan Duursma
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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