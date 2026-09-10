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The great daisy hunt is on

<p>SMALL SURVIVOR: Adult key\\'s matchstick grasshoppers are only about 18-25mm long and spend their entire lives within a few hundred metres of where they hatch. Conservationists are now seeking native daisy seed to help restore habitat for one of Victoria\\'s rarest insects.</p>\\n
<p>SMALL SURVIVOR: Adult key\\'s matchstick grasshoppers are only about 18-25mm long and spend their entire lives within a few hundred metres of where they hatch. Conservationists are now seeking native daisy seed to help restore habitat for one of Victoria\\'s rarest insects.</p>\\n

SMALL SURVIVOR: Adult key's matchstick grasshoppers are only about 18-25mm long and spend their entire lives within a few hundred metres of where they hatch. Conservationists are now seeking native daisy seed to help restore habitat for one of Victoria's rarest insects.

Flower search aims to save endangered grasshopper
September 10, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 12, 2026 • 12:38

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