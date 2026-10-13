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“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history

<p>PROUD AS PUNCH: The Pasqualis Susan, Ryley, Seb and Tony celebrate Seb\\'s stunning Australia Cup win with South Melbourne on Saturday night. PHOTO: Chloe Conroy</p>\\n
<p>PROUD AS PUNCH: The Pasqualis Susan, Ryley, Seb and Tony celebrate Seb\\'s stunning Australia Cup win with South Melbourne on Saturday night. PHOTO: Chloe Conroy</p>\\n

PROUD AS PUNCH: The Pasqualis Susan, Ryley, Seb and Tony celebrate Seb's stunning Australia Cup win with South Melbourne on Saturday night. PHOTO: Chloe Conroy

Wangaratta product Seb Pasquali etched his name in Australia soccer folklore on Saturday
Bailey Zimmermann
October 13, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, October 17, 2026 • 04:56

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