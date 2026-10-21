Helen Haines loses both legs, but she is \"alive and stable\"

Indi MP Helen Haines has lost both of her legs after being hit by a car on Monday afternoon, but husband Phil said her heart and her mind were still in good shape. Mr Haines, who will celebrate a 40-year wedding anniversary with Helen next month, addressed media at The Alfred Hospital Wednesday to confirm surgeons had amputated her right leg earlier that afternoon, after her left leg was removed on Monday night. “The good news in all this is Helen is alive and she’s stable, that is the most important thing for our family,” he said. “Both her heart and her mind are in good shape. “This is a horrendous thing for our family, but we are very loving and very supportive. “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received… and I ask to continue that support, we will need that over the next few days and beyond. “Helen’s road to recovery will be long and difficult but we know she is a fighter.” He asked those wishing to pay tribute to Dr Haines to make a donation to the Save The Children Foundation, a charity she holds close to her heart, via the link: https://www.savethechildrenfundraising.org.au/helenhaines The Alfred Hospital confirmed Dr Haines remained in a critical condition on Wednesday evening.