Social media
Home page>News>Tarrawingee man charged ...
News

Tarrawingee man charged after “targeted” attack on MP

<p>CHARGED: The 43-year-old Tarrawingee man alleged to have driven his 4WD into Indi MP Helen Haines has been charged by police. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>CHARGED: The 43-year-old Tarrawingee man alleged to have driven his 4WD into Indi MP Helen Haines has been charged by police. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

CHARGED: The 43-year-old Tarrawingee man alleged to have driven his 4WD into Indi MP Helen Haines has been charged by police. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

The 43-year-old was set to appear at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court tomorrow facing three charges
Bailey Zimmermann
October 20, 2026 • 09:00
Updated, October 20, 2026 • 09:39

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office

2

Hill rides to sixth at gravel world championships

3

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history

4

Dom the Docker: Myrtleford star earns his second chance in the AFL

5

It’s a basketball blitz: 130 teams to play out Wangaratta junior hoops tourney

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office

Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office
Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office
Education

Beechworth early years services reach joint proposal for Mayday Hills site

Beechworth early years services reach joint proposal for Mayday Hills site
Beechworth early years services reach joint proposal for Mayday Hills site
Digital Editions

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 16 October, 2026

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 16 October, 2026
Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 16 October, 2026
News

Stawell heartbreak for Wangaratta's Pasquali