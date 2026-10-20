Social media
Home page>News>Community in shock as Ha...
News

Community in shock as Haines’ condition remains critical

<p>COMMUNITY SHOCK: The Wangaratta and wider North East community continue to come to terms with Monday afternoon\\'s incident, as community members pay tribute outside of Helen Haines\\' office, where the crash occurred. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>COMMUNITY SHOCK: The Wangaratta and wider North East community continue to come to terms with Monday afternoon\\'s incident, as community members pay tribute outside of Helen Haines\\' office, where the crash occurred. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

COMMUNITY SHOCK: The Wangaratta and wider North East community continue to come to terms with Monday afternoon's incident, as community members pay tribute outside of Helen Haines' office, where the crash occurred. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

Mayor Irene Grant and community leaders grapple with shock after alleged attack on Helen Haines
Bailey Zimmermann
October 20, 2026 • 05:16
Updated, October 20, 2026 • 10:45

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Helen Haines loses both legs, but she is "alive and stable"

2

Tarrawingee man charged after “targeted” attack on MP

3

Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office

4

Hill rides to sixth at gravel world championships

5

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office

Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office
Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office
News

Tarrawingee man charged after “targeted” attack on MP

Tarrawingee man charged after “targeted” attack on MP
Tarrawingee man charged after “targeted” attack on MP
Education

Beechworth early years services reach joint proposal for Mayday Hills site

Beechworth early years services reach joint proposal for Mayday Hills site
Beechworth early years services reach joint proposal for Mayday Hills site
News

Helen Haines loses both legs, but she is "alive and stable"

Helen Haines loses both legs, but she is \"alive and stable\"
Helen Haines loses both legs, but she is \"alive and stable\"