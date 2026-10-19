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Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office

<p>MAN DETAINED: A 43-year-old Tarrawingee man was detained by citizens and arrested by police on Monday afternoon. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>MAN DETAINED: A 43-year-old Tarrawingee man was detained by citizens and arrested by police on Monday afternoon. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

MAN DETAINED: A 43-year-old Tarrawingee man was detained by citizens and arrested by police on Monday afternoon. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

A 43-year-old Tarrawingee man remains in custody on Monday night after "tragic" Wangaratta incident
Bailey Zimmermann
October 19, 2026 • 09:00
Updated, October 20, 2026 • 05:08

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