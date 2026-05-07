Locals have a chance to find out how to make their home more energy efficient at a Totally Renewable Beechworth (TRB) hosted free event being held in town next week.

‘Electrify Your Home – get off gas and save money’ will be take place at the Quercus Beechworth Oregon Hall starting at 2pm, Saturday, 16 May.

Guest speakers will be Goulburn Valley Community Energy’s (GVC) CEO Geoff Lodge and AusNet community engagement adviser Jo Kapstein.

TRB’s Peter Andrus said the drive to get off gas and electrify homes is a state government initiative through Sustainability Victoria.

“The government has also provided some funding as part of the renewable energy strategy with the aim to make homes more energy efficient,” he said.

Mr Andrus said funding for the event had been secured by GVC with the support of community energy groups such as Totally Renewable Beechworth.

“Other events have been held across the region as funding was for the Hume region,” he said.

“Geoff will be talking about how people can transition to a fully electric home as well as about induction cooktops which would replace gas cooktops.

“He will also be giving a portable induction cooktop demonstration too."

TRB’s Bob Bath said a small portable induction cooktop is used when caravanning.

“We use that to boil water too rather than an electric jug, because it's much more efficient,” he said.

Mr Bath said the government strategy is to move away from fossil fuels that cause global warming.

He also said the TRB event is not just to help make people's houses more energy efficient and to save money, but to be part of the government strategy.

“It’s all about reducing emissions into the atmosphere and reducing the carbon footprint and renewables cost a lot less than coal and gas,” he said.

Mr Andrus said Jo will be talking about AusNet’s Morwell electrification trial of 60 households they assisted to go fully electric.

Jo will also be talking about how the switch from gas to electric appliances is also affecting the network.

Mr Andrus said Geoff will explore possible adverse health effects with the question ‘is my gas cooktop making me sick?’ as well.

“We're hoping that people attending the session will get a burning desire to move away from gas and make their houses more energy efficient with induction cooktops too," he said.

“We have five portable gas twin cooktops to lend to people on a flexible basis to try out in their own homes as art of the program as well.”