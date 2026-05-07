One of Australia’s leading rural mental health speakers will be guest speaker at an event hosted by Quercus Beechworth next week.

Warren Davies, known as The Unbreakable Farmer, will share his life experiences shaped by farming, family, financial pressures, and rebuilding from significant personal and professional loss.

Mr Davies will share how he developed a set of skills and strategies to help deal with his own mental health struggles.

Telling his own story – of being a dairy farmer who faced high interest rates, low commodity prices, floods and drought deciding to walk off his Tongala farm following years of millennium drought – helps him build rapport with communities he talks to.

Mr Davies brings his lived experience into conversations with individuals, organisations and communities, helping people better understand how pressure accumulates, how recovery works and why wellbeing is more than ‘pushing through’.

Hopeful and engaged about the future Mr Davies' talks have plenty of light and shade, as well as fun and laughter.

Quercus Beechworth manager Paivi Watson said there is an increased need for support for farmers knowing how isolated they can be as well.

With stressful situations already faced by farmers, Ms Watson said the increase in the cost of fuel has added another.

“Through professional networks I became aware of this situation locally and am concerned,” she said.

“It’s a relevant time to hold this event to support farmers and we’re fortunate to have Warren Davies as out guest speaker.”

A facilitated discussion will be held after the talk followed by a barbeque lunch and drinks.

The event next Friday 15 May is from 10am to 1pm in the Oregon Hall at the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood House, 26 – 30 Ford Street.

Mr Davies’ talk starts at 10am and runs until 11.30am.

The free event is supported by Indigo Shire Council.