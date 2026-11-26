Q3: What are your priorities for improving hospital and health services available to Benambra residents, including the Albury-Wodonga Hospital redevelopment? *candidates are as they will appear in ballot order. Mike Fuery, Animal Justice Party The current redevelopment, if continued, will leave our regional health service under-prepared to meet future needs and inefficiencies that currently exist will be carried into the future. We need to maintain current operational funding so that services are maintained but realise this is not the end goal. Installing modular wards and increasing surgical capacity will alleviate short term problems. However, our regional community deserves a new single site hospital, on a greenfield location, with unimpeded road access. This fulfils the expert advice that was provided in the 2021 Clinical Services Plan. In addition there are other strategies to address demands on health services, which, at present is regularly seen through ambulance ramping, which threatens our emergency response capability. Graham Parton, The Greens I would of course want what’s best for the people of Benambra. If elected I would be one of 128 MPs of various political persuasions, and we do not know who would form government or opposition. We would inherit an agreement with the NSW Government for which contracts have been signed. We don’t know how receptive NSW will be to changing the existing arrangements and how much it would cost (both in time and taxpayers money) to tear up the agreement. On that basis, with the decision parameters being so unknown it seems premature to have a detailed position on this. Ollie Young, Labor Healthcare close to home is a top priority and only Labor can protect our healthcare system from Jess Wilson’s Liberal Americanisation plans. The $558 million Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital redevelopment is underway. I’ll work to see it delivered on time, keep services running during construction, and keep working with to clinicians and councils to make sure the project delivers for our fast growing region. Alex Vangalen, Victorian Socialists My priority is ensuring people can access quality healthcare when they need it, regardless of where they live. I support the Albury-Wodonga Hospital redevelopment and the investment needed to deliver modern facilities and expanded services to our region. We also need to address bed block, which places enormous pressure on hospitals. That means expanding public aged care so older residents can move into appropriate care when required, increasing access to urgent care clinics to reduce avoidable hospital presentations, and providing the staffing and infrastructure our hospitals need. Governments can afford both greenfield and brownfield hospital developments, they are too scared to tax the wealthy elites like I would. My healthcare priorities are for community need, not profit. Lachie McKeeman, Independent Having worked at Albury Wodonga Health and been part of the community campaign for a new greenfield hospital, I’ve seen firsthand the pressure on our staff, patients and facilities. Victoria can’t afford to waste taxpayer money on a redevelopment that won’t deliver the services our growing region needs. I’ll fight to pause the current plan, deliver immediate modular facilities and build a new single-site, greenfield hospital. We must also invest in local training and career pathways to attract and retain health professionals. Steve Martin, Liberals Improved health services in the region are needed now, with bed shortages every day impacting care for our region, causing long stays in emergency and ambulance ramping. The redevelopment at Albury Hospital is currently underway, this provides the most secure way to get the services we desperately need, with 128 new beds to be provided in the new clinical services tower. A Liberal Government will provide an additional $100m to get 50 more beds, helipad, paediatric ward, additional operating theatre and multi-level car parking. This will provide for what we need now, but also plan for the future. A study to confirm the next steps will commence immediately, identifying a preferred greenfield site and preparing a long-term plan. Kellie Sheppard, One Nation Our health situation is unique. The only cross-border health service in the country, we can continue to allow this to be a source of great difficulty and funding inequity or, we can capitalise on the equally unique opportunity we have here to build a health service midway between the two capital cities that offers world class facilities servicing a broader community, including defence personnel, and the ability to offer state of the art medical training for the long-term sustainability and growth of the region. One Nation fully supports Benambra’s health with policies that will both protect and increase the number of front-line workers, among other things, but we need an adequately equipped and serviced hospital for them to practice from. Evette Pepper, Family First Unfortunately we had no response from this candidate. Tim Quilty, Libertarians I’ve been fighting for a new single-site hospital in Wodonga for 10 years, with enough beds for the future. We need a new greenfield site that becomes a regional health hub combining public and private health facilities and doctors offices, with transport and parking and university teaching. Faster ambulance responses and removing hospital bottlenecks on patient admission that cause ramping. Local services of the same standard as the capital cities, not just air ambulances. We need to redirect funding from Melbourne to the regions. Money we pay in taxes should be spent here, including on our health services. Q4: In your final pitch, why should people vote for you? Mike Fuery, Animal Justice Party I’ve been privileged to serve our community over many years as a first responder; continuing in an advocacy role at a state level would be an honour. I think I bring an appreciation of life outside our urban boundaries and want to work constructively with people, with our values as guiding principles. Our party aims to reflect the community’s rejection of animal cruelty in parliament where decisions are made that affect animals, while also looking after the needs of people and those of our planetary home. Graham Parton, The Greens I can bring a broad range of experience to the role including having provided advice to a state Premier in the areas of industrial relations, environmental management, and reducing the size of the public sector. I have established my own successful consulting business, and worked in significant private sector roles. I have been responsible for improving the environmental performance of several large manufacturing businesses, broad scale landscape management and irrigation projects. I would also bring compassion and common sense to the role. Ollie Young, Labor Benambra deserves a fresh voice with Labor to back in investment in our region. I’ll be a full-time local member who shows up, listens and delivers: the hospital built properly, more homes and health workers for our towns, and jobs that let young people stay. Alex Vangalen, Victorian Socialists People should vote for me if they want genuine change, not more of the same. I am not interested in short-term politics or what looks good over the next four years. I am thinking about what kind of community we will leave future generations. We have the resources to ensure everyone has a home, healthcare and a decent standard of living. What is missing is the political will. I am standing because I believe our community deserves better, and together we can achieve it. Let's bring back community. Lachie McKeeman, Independent As a local GP, small business owner, CFA volunteer, husband and father, I know how hard people work and how much our communities deserve. After decades of Liberal representation and a failed Labor government, too many are still being left behind. I’m running as an independent to get big money out of politics and get the government working for Victorians. I’ll fight for a greenfield hospital, safer roads and safer communities. I’ll work to be your strong, local independent voice in parliament. Vote 1 Dr Lachie McKeeman - Independent for Benambra. Steve Martin, Liberals We need a change of government in Victoria after the years of waste, corruption and neglect. To get that change you need to vote number one for the Liberal or National Party. I will be your voice in a new Jess Wilson led Liberal/National Government to make sure the needs of our region are at the heart of all future policies. I will make sure that every dollar the government spends is effective for our community. We will reduce taxes and red tape, to give our local business some hope. Kellie Sheppard, One Nation Promises are as easy to break as they are to make. I grew up in the era where a person’s word was more binding than a legal contract. A tradition I honour and respect, recognising that your words were trusted as a direct result of the action they were bound to. Action is where the weight of a person’s conviction and commitment to their word are measured. The only promise I will make is that I will work to earn your trust with action, not buy it with words. Evette Pepper, Family First Unfortunately we had no response from this candidate. Tim Quilty, Libertarians Victoria needs change, we have a cost of government crisis, only the Libertarian party will turn it around. We will cut spending by 4pc by cutting bureaucracy in Melbourne, end the deficit and pay down debt. We will cancel the $400b suburban rail loop and redirect money to regional infrastructure. Legalise pepper spray and castle law- the right to defend yourself in your own home. Unlock education by funding students not bureaucrats – local involvement in running schools, funding home schooling. We have fully costed plans to make the changes needed.