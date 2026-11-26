By the end of Saturday night, the Benambra electorate will have a new MP as Indigo Shire joins statewide voters in heading to the polls on Victoria Election Day. It’s a record field of candidates for the lower house Benambra seat and while it’s been a Liberal stronghold of the past 50 years, it’s set to be one of the closest contested seats in the whole state. Early voting has been underway since 17 November and as of the end of Wednesday 25 November, 18,162 people had already voted early in the Benambra electorate at one of two Wodonga pre-polling booths. There have also been 7404 people apply to submit their votes via the mail. In their hopes of retaining the seat following the retirement of MP of the past 20 years Bill Tilley, the Liberals put their faith in Steve Martin who has been campaigning for the past 18 months with the party. He will face a strong challenge from community Independent Lachie McKeeman and One Nation’s Kellie Sheppard, who are among the field of candidates including Animal Justice Party’s Mike Fuery, The Greens’ Graham Parton, Labor’s Ollie Young, Victorian Socialists’ Alex Vangalen, Family First’s Evette Pepper and Libertarians’ Tim Quilty. In the 2022 election Independent candidate Jacqui Hawkins came within 11.6pc in the primary vote of Mr Tilley, a gap which has every chance of becoming closer on the back of Dr McKeeman’s campaign and the unknown of One Nation’s first ever candidate in the electorate and their rise in popularity. The election comes amid changes in leadership for both major parties, with Premier Ben Carroll leading Labor into the contest after replacing Jacinta Allan in July, while Jess Wilson heads the Liberal opposition. Labor is seeking a fourth consecutive term in government, while the Coalition is attempting to return to power after 12 years in opposition. While the contest for Benambra will determine the district’s representative in the Legislative Assembly, voters will also help decide the composition of Victoria’s upper house, the Legislative Council - with five members to be elected for the upper house Northern Victoria Region. Your choice of candidates is wide and varied, with two independents and the remainder from the following parties: Citizens Party, Australian Labor Party, Family First, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party Victoria, Labour DLP, Affordable Housing Now – Sustainable Australia Party, One Nation Victoria, Animal Justice Party, Liberal/Nationals, The Greens, Legalise Cannabis Victoria, Victorian Socialists. WHERE TO VOTE IN INDIGO SHIRE: (Polling booths are open from 8am to 6pm) - Stanley Safer Place, 8 Pioneer Road, Stanley VIC 3747 - Beechworth Servicemen's Memorial Hall, 101 Ford Street, Beechworth VIC 3747 - Wooragee Centenary Hall, 1001 Beechworth-Wodonga Road, Wooragee VIC 3747 - Yackandandah Senior Citizens Centre, 14 Wellsford Street, Yackandandah VIC 3749 - Tangambalanga Community Centre, 29 Kiewa East Road, Tangambalanga VIC 3691 - Kergunyah Memorial Hall, 19 Kergunyah Road, Kergunyah VIC 3691 - Chiltern Memorial Hall, 86 Conness Street, Chiltern VIC 3683 - Barnawartha Soldiers Memorial Hall, 38 High Street, Barnawartha VIC 3688 - Rutherglen Primary School, 44-46 Murray Street, Rutherglen VIC 3685 - Wahgunyah School of Arts Hall, 33-35 Foord Street, Wahgunyah VIC 3687