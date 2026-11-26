Annie Stefaniak was born in Shepparton and spent the first 18 years of her life at Dookie Agricultural College. In 2007, she moved to Beechworth with her husband and their young daughter. “Our family expanded in 2009 with our son, and we have proudly called this beautiful town home ever since,” she said. What do you do workwise? I own and have operated Lakeside Skin Therapy since 2008. I have continued to expand my knowledge and expertise through further studies. My clinic is primarily focused on improving and maintaining skin health, while also offering a range of complementary beauty and wellness services. What led you to your career in this field? I initially enrolled in a Bachelor of Education, but after completing my first year, I quickly realised teaching wasn't my calling. I subsequently completed an Associate Diploma of Business (Medical) and began a rewarding career in healthcare administration. I spent nearly a decade as practice manager for the Children's Orthopaedic Group at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, before moving on to work alongside an orthopaedic surgeon at Epworth Hospital. While on maternity leave, I pursued a new interest and completed my Diploma of Beauty Therapy and established Lakeside Skin Therapy after moving to Beechworth. What do you do in the community? I've enjoyed contributing to the Beechworth community through a variety of volunteer and committee roles among them at the Beechworth Football and Netball Club, Beechworth Childcare, and on the St Joseph's Parents Committee. Being part of a regional community has reinforced my appreciation for the importance of volunteering and supporting local organisations. These contributions, however small, help sustain the strong sense of connection and community spirit that makes Beechworth such a special place to live. Is there an important community issue you believe needs addressing? Having worked extensively within Melbourne's healthcare system, I am particularly concerned about the disparity in healthcare services available to regional communities compared with those in metropolitan areas. For example, patients experiencing serious cardiac emergencies may require transfer to Melbourne to access specialised interventional treatment. Additionally, Beechworth does not have a fully staffed, 24-hour ambulance service, with paramedics continuing to operate on an on-call basis overnight. Our region has experienced significant population growth over the past decade, yet essential healthcare services have not kept pace with this increasing demand. I believe access to timely, quality healthcare should not be determined by where someone lives. What would you do to solve change or improve that situation? Greater government involvement and the allocation of sufficient resources are essential to addressing these inequalities. As regional populations continue to grow, investment in healthcare infrastructure, emergency services and medical staffing must reflect the changing needs of our communities. What do you see as one of the most important current world issues? I am concerned by the ongoing humanitarian crises resulting from prolonged conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Global food security is another issue that I believe deserves greater attention. If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why? A soldier from either the First or Second World War who made the ultimate sacrifice so that future generations could enjoy the freedoms we have today. I would take them to Murmungee Lookout and Mount Pilot Lookout to appreciate the breathtaking views of our region, before spending some time along the Murray River, enjoying its natural beauty and serenity. I think there would be something incredibly meaningful about sharing the peace and freedom we are fortunate enough to experience today with someone who sacrificed so much to protect it. What book are you reading? ‘The Nightingale’ by Kristin Hannah.