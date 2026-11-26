The Ozpac North East Wine Challenge in Beechworth last week showcased the outstanding quality, diversity and strength of wines produced across North East Victoria's five wine regions of Alpine Valleys, Beechworth, Glenrowan, King Valley and Rutherglen. King Valley took out the prestigious Wine Challenge Shield for the wine region with the highest aggregate points across the competition for the second consecutive year. Wines of the King Valley president Dean Cleave-Smith said the result reflected the region's enduring commitment to excellence. Best Wine of Region - King Valley - was awarded to John Gehrig Wines of Oxley for their John Gehrig 2025 Riesling. Chief of Judges Steve Flamsteed from the Yarra Valley said the event drew judges from around the country to taste incredible and diverse wines from the five regions. Mr Flamsteed said seven judges took part to assess 289 entries where 15 trophies were awarded as well as medals. The judges also noted Nebbiolo and Sangiovese wines are good examples where the fruit is being grown across all five wine regions. “When we see them at the show, you can see a regional style coming up, but also within that region, we're now seeing individual vineyard and maker styles which is exciting,” he said. Mr Flamsteed said stand out wines such as Chardonnay had the fruit comfortably in the Beechworth region and in the cooler parts of the five regions. “Wine shows are an important way to bring a wine community together and is great for benchmarking,” he said. “We’re tasting each other's wines and celebrating successes together as a region.” Billy Buttons co-director and chief winemaker Glenn James also said the great diversity of wines in the challenge reflected the relative warmth of Rutherglen to the cooler zones such as Beechworth, Alpine Valleys and the King Valley. “We like to see how where we're sitting against our fellow winemakers,” he said. “I've always been involved in wine shows throughout the country and judging wine shows in capital cities overseas. “What I like best is the regional show where there’s a focus on individual wines, a lot of discussion more obscure varieties and more subtle styles can often get up because they're discussed and looked at so much compared to a capital city wine show.” Mr James with his wife Jo Marsh – managing director and chief winemaker – took out two trophies with Best Wine of the Region – Alpine Valleys and Chief Judge’s Wine to Watch’. The Brokenwood Indigo Vineyard Chardonnay was crowned with Best Wine of Show, Best Wine of Region - Beechworth, and Best White Table Wine. Thrilled Indigo Vineyard founder Rob Hawkings said the winning entries showcased exceptional quality of fruit grown at the vineyard. Brokenwood Wines chief winemaker, Stuart Hordern, said the accolades were a significant recognition of both the vineyard and winery teams behind the wine. Indigo Vineyard also received two gold medals – one each for its 2025 Secret Village Chardonnay and Small Batch Chardonnay. Visit https://northeastvictorianwinechallenge.com.au/news/ to view trophy winners.