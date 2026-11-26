ALL SMILES: Trophy recipients Billy Buttons’ co-director and chief winemaker Glenn James (left), Stanley Pub sponsor representative Annabel McKay, chief of judges Steve Flamsteed, Chrismont Wine’s winemaker Warren Proft with the Wine Challenge Shield accepted on behalf of the King Valley wine region, Fighting Gully Road Wine’s viticulturist and winemaker Mark Walpole and Indigo Vineyard founder Rob Hawkings at the Ozpac North East Wine Challenge presentations last Friday. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley