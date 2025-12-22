A rise in motor vehicle theft and other thefts have contributed to a rise in crime across the Indigo Shire according to the latest crime statistics.

In the year to September 2025, Indigo Shire recorded a 4.5 per cent increase in criminal offences, going up 28 on last year’s tally of 627 offences.

This was driven by a stark increase in theft, with incidents going up from 55 to 81 this year and thefts from motor vehicle increasing from 43 to 72.

Motor vehicle thefts within the shire also doubled on last year’s total, rising from 12to 24.

Across the Benambra region, an increase of 29pc in car thefts was also seen in Wodonga while the Towong Shire saw a 25pc increase.

Benambra MP Bill Tilley said he heard from residents in the region and they had said they no longer felt safe in their own homes.

“This data today confirms what we are all feeling – that we are less safe than we have ever been,” he said.

Alleged incidents done by youth offenders also increased by 56pc within the Indigo shire going from 25 to 39 offences while serious assault offences more than doubled from 10 to 22.

A reduction in offending was seen in retail settings within Indigo, with retail offences going down 30pc on last year and thefts from a retail store down 35pc.

The shire’s criminal incident rate of 3659.6 offences per 100,000 people still sits well below the state average which has peaked over 9000 for the first time in at least 10 years.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Bob Hill said the force was determined to reduce the crime levels and provide a greater sense of safety.

"Far too many innocent people are being impacted by crime with many suffering from ongoing physical, psychological or financial issues,” he said.

“Significant organisational change is underway in VicPol which will see more police visible in our communities – deterring criminal behaviour and preventing crime are key to our success."