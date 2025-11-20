Kim Haebich grew up near Yarrawonga. After nearly 20 years living in Finland, she returned to Australia 17 years ago with her husband and their four children.

“Beechworth drew us in – we had visited the town while seeing family and fell in love with the place,” Kim said.

“It felt like home. A lucky coincidence was the local Montessori school, which suited our children perfectly.

“Its focus on independence, respect, and hands-on learning helped ease their transition, especially with limited English.”

What do you do workwise?

I’m a psychologist. After a long career in public mental health, I now work for Gateway Health, where I was employed to develop and lead a training clinic for provisional psychologists. The clinic offers low-cost therapy and assessment services to the region.

What brought you to your role?

My experience in public mental health – both in Finland and Australia – and my passion for accessible care led me here. I wanted to contribute meaningfully to the community while supporting the next generation of psychologists. This role allows me to do both.

What do you love about your work?

I love working with a great team and supporting early-career psychologists as they grow into confident, compassionate professionals. It’s rewarding to see the impact we have on both clients and clinicians. I also collaborate with Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service (AWAHS) which deepens cultural awareness and strengthens inclusive mental health care. That partnership adds a layer of meaning to my work that I value deeply.

What do you do in the community?

I’m involved with Indigo Regen, a volunteer-driven group focused on regenerative practices that support community health, biodiversity, and the planet. We create inclusive spaces for sharing skills and knowledge that promote sustainable action and circular economies.

I also sing with the One Voice Choir in Myrtleford. The choirs are non-auditioned and inclusive which is great because I can’t sing in tune, but I do sing with enthusiasm.

And I enjoy regular dog walks with a wonderful group of women. These moments keep me grounded and connected. Volunteering and community involvement foster connection, purpose, and collective wellbeing.

Is there an important community issue that needs addressing?

Absolutely – how we adapt to climate change. It’s a pressing issue that affects us all, and we need to be proactive.

What would you do to improve that situation?

I believe in grassroots action. Being involved in organisations like Indigo Regen is a great start. If we can raise awareness, have meaningful conversations, and share practical solutions, we can foster hope and connection.

What do you see as one of the most important world issues?

The rise of misinformation and lack of fact-checking. It spreads quickly and can have serious consequences on public health, climate action, and social cohesion. It polarises communities when we need connection and trust. Promoting media literacy and critical thinking is more important than ever.

If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

I’d love to meet Costa Georgiadis. His passion for sustainability, biodiversity, and community connection aligns with our local work. I’d take him to Indigo Regen projects and the Beechworth Community Garden to see the grassroots energy driving regenerative practices. I think he’d be inspired by our volunteers and we’d all benefit from his enthusiasm and wisdom.

What book are you reading?

Right now, I’d rather be in the garden than reading. If I have free time, I’m usually outside pottering around, planting something new, or getting lost in garden design ideas. Books are taking a back seat to compost and colour palettes.