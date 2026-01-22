An elderly Werribee man was found dead inside a car outside of a hospital in Corowa in the early hours of Monday morning.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after the body of the 93-year-old was found at the Guy Street hospital about 5am.

The 93-year-old Werribee man was located deceased in a Victorian registered vehicle outside a hospital on Guy Street about 5am on Monday, 19 January.

NSW Police from the Murray River Police District initially responded to the incident before contacting Victoria Police.

“At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are still being established and a post- mortem will be conducted,” the spokesperson said

“A 33-year-old Werribee man and an 18-year-old Werribee woman are currently assisting police with enquiries in relation to the matter.

“It’s understood the pair had been travelling with the man.”

The investigation is being conducted by Victoria Police given the deceased man and his vehicle have links to Victoria.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au