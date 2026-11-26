Ovens and Murray Advertiser journalist Coral Cooksley received a commendation at the 2026 Victorian Country Press Association awards night for her coverage on Beechworth’s Liana France and her selection into the Australian Paralympic team for the 2026 Winter Paralympics. Coral was among the finalists for the prestigious Best Sports Story award at the annual awards, attended by hundreds of representatives from country newspapers throughout Victoria at the Rydges Melbourne on 13 November. Coral’s front page story of ‘Our Paralympian’ in the Advertiser’s 6 March edition afforded readers an exciting insight into Liana’s journey to becoming the Australia's 2026 Paralympic team’s youngest member and the reaction of her family and the wider Beechworth community who supported her. Judge Greg Watson noted Liana’s selection in the Australian Paralympic team was a perfect opportunity for Coral to deliver a great story on “a young local hero”. “Junior sport is one of the key life bloods of all country communities, and taking the opportunity to highlight a 16-year-old’s inclusion as the youngest member of Australia’s Winter Paralympics team provided Coral Cooksley with the perfect opportunity for a great story about local teenager Liana France,” it read. “The coverage acknowledged the wonderful support of local community, Beechworth Secondary College and major sports organisations making Liana’s journey possible and also her challenging commitment to overseas training.” Coral’s story was among five finalists for the award, with stories judged from right across regional Victoria. Ovens and Murray Advertiser editor and North East Media journalist Bailey Zimmermann’s coverage of a Markwood fire victim’s loss of her home and ensuing battle for state assistance in the Wangaratta Chronicle took out the Best News Story award. North East Media’s Alpine Observer also won the overall newspaper excellence award in a paid circulation of under 2500 copies.