Next generation of operatic talent set to delight music lovers

Beechworth Secondary College a cappella singers are thrilled to be a guest performance at a concert with the next generation of Australia's operatic talent on 18 September. The Opera Scholars Australia (OSA) 'Songs for all seasons' event to be held in the historic Anglican Christ Church celebrates the changing seasons of the heart. Opera scholars will be led by program director Alexander Lewis for an enchanting evening that journeys through love, longing, joy and renewal. ‘Songs for all seasons’ weaves together the beauty of German Lieder, English art song and operatic masterpieces, capturing emotions from every season of life from the poetic worlds of Schubert, Schumann, Richard Strauss, Vaughan Williams and Aaron Copland to works by Mozart and others. Piano and voice instrumental music teacher leading the college’s a cappella group Amber Vincent, said the students had been in awe of the opera singers in a workshop held at the school last year. “It was their first introduction to opera, and they were inspired to learn more,” she said. “To be included in the opera concert is a huge honour and a credit to our hard work. “We are excited to showcase two of our songs to a wider Beechworth audience.” Anglican Christ Church concert convenor Jamie Kronborg said OSA has had a strong association with Beechworth for many years. “This has been particularly through graduate singers’ participation in Opera in the Alps and singing workshops held at the Old Priory,” he said. “The OSA’s 'Songs for all seasons' concert presents a wonderful opportunity for young Beechworth people with fine musical skills and aspirations to perform on the same platform as those who have turned their musical ambition to reality.” Ms Vincent said the a cappella singing group with members from years 7 to 11 has grown from four to 12 members with three more students ready to join. “Singing without an accompaniment is much more challenging than singing with an accompaniment,” she said. Among the challenges is having good breath work for pitch as well as leaps in the harmonic lines can be more difficult without the chordal accompaniment of an instrument. “Singers need to be well rehearsed in their parts and develop good listening skills to place themselves within the harmonic structure of the group,” she said. Mr Kronborg said the concert is the third one in Christ Church's annual four-concert program. “Proceeds support maintenance of the church’s historic pipe organ and grand piano,” he said. Visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1632205 for more information and bookings.