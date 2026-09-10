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Next generation of operatic talent set to delight music lovers

<p>OVER THE MOON: Beechworth Secondary College instrumental music teacher Amber Vincent (left) with a cappella voices singers Jodie Saunders, Irena Purnell, Maddie Prentice, Saoirse Beatty, Willow Anderson, Elena Dean, Poppy Hunt, Eleanor Glanville and Evie Donoso-Harrison are excited to have a guest performance with OSA scholars at a concert in Beechworth. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg</p>\\n
<p>OVER THE MOON: Beechworth Secondary College instrumental music teacher Amber Vincent (left) with a cappella voices singers Jodie Saunders, Irena Purnell, Maddie Prentice, Saoirse Beatty, Willow Anderson, Elena Dean, Poppy Hunt, Eleanor Glanville and Evie Donoso-Harrison are excited to have a guest performance with OSA scholars at a concert in Beechworth. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg</p>\\n

OVER THE MOON: Beechworth Secondary College instrumental music teacher Amber Vincent (left) with a cappella voices singers Jodie Saunders, Irena Purnell, Maddie Prentice, Saoirse Beatty, Willow Anderson, Elena Dean, Poppy Hunt, Eleanor Glanville and Evie Donoso-Harrison are excited to have a guest performance with OSA scholars at a concert in Beechworth. PHOTO: Jamie Kronborg

Beechworth Secondary College a cappella singers will be a guest performance at an OSA concert
Coral Cooksley
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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