Twenty-seven Beechworth Secondary College (BSC) year 12 graduates celebrated a milestone in completing their secondary studies with a valedictory dinner held at The Grand Oaks Resort last Wednesday evening. College principal Patricia Broom welcomed graduates, family members, teachers and staff with teachers Jacob Myers and Alastair Jack also delivering speeches. Ms Broom said Mr Jack gave an individual introduction on each student making it a very personal evening. School captains Jade Lawrence and Kalum Porteous with vice captains Dorian Ellis and Toby Hartshorn spoke on behalf of the graduates. A proud Jade named Valedictorian of the Class of 2026 said she never imagined being both a school captain and valedictorian. Jade reflected on her journey throughout her time at the college and support received from her peers and teachers. “I found my people, discovered what I was capable of, became involved in opportunities I never would have expected, and developed a connection with this school that I never thought I would have,” she said. “Looking back, it's incredible to see just how much has changed. “We've watched people come and go, seen our year level change over the years and, most importantly, watched each other grow into the people we are today. “There are friendships in this room that I don't think any of us would have imagined forming back in year 7. “To my class, I want you to know that this achievement is just as much a reflection of you as it is of me. “It has been a joint effort to get me here, and every single person in this class has played a part.” In the hardest year of Jade’s life with the unexpected loss of her mother Kerrie in April, Jade said her mum had been one of her biggest supporters. “She taught me to work hard, care about others and never underestimate what I am capable of achieving,” she said. Guest speaker and BSC 2021 graduate Samia O’Riley spoke about her secondary school journey and her move to Beechworth from Melbourne soon after the loss of her mother in 2018. With an insightful speech, Samia also spoke about university, living away from home, decisions taken and support. “If I’ve learnt anything since leaving school, it is to appreciate the people around you,” she said. Samia said she nearly took up university studies in teaching but an interest in becoming a paramedic led to studying a double degree paramedicine and nursing. With paramedicine a competitive career and to get a job in Victoria, Samia said she works in the Wangaratta hospital emergency department as a registered nurse. “I love it, I am still hoping to become a paramedic. and to keep my foot in the door with emergency services I volunteer with the Beechworth CFA," she said. “The CFA has also given me a new community of people to learn from." College principal Patricia Broom said this year’s graduates had started in year 7 during COVID with multiple lockdowns and camps cut short. “Many students left the college by the end of COVID with an impact on school connections,” she said. “We were down to one class in year 8, which then grew as others joined the school over the years and was very different to next year’s incoming four classes of year 7s.” Ms Broom said the COVID impact with a small cohort had created a close group. Among many highlights some graduates had been the first group through the new VCE Vocational Major (VCE VM). Ms Broom said the graduates have a wide mix of interests and pathways to follow towards their chosen careers, from nursing, medicine, teaching, engineering to Aero Space.