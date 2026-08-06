Beechworth Inc. is holding the first of its kitchen table conversation in contributing to help shape the town’s future in two weeks’ time.

The organisation collaboratively working with the Beechworth History and Heritage Society (BHHS) is encouraging the community to take part in organising kitchen table conversations as Beechworth turns 175 years old next year, and starts to look towards the community’s bicentenary in 2052.

The event being hosted for Beechworth Inc. members in the RSL supper room at the Servicemen's Memorial Hall is open to the people in the community if they would like to join in.

Beechworth Incorporated’s vice president Ian Longfield said the kitchen table conversations are a great way to get community involvement with locals and organisations at a grass roots level.

“These conversations are less intimidating with small groups in discussing topics without being too prescriptive,” he said.

Mr Longfield said the conversations also bring diversity from young people to older members of the community.

“There are also different interests from business to community groups, individuals, newcomers and those who have been in the town for a long time.”

Beechworth Inc.’s Katrina Witherow said the conversations are a great opportunity for people to contribute as they do not often get a chance.

BHHS secretary Peter Kenyon said these anniversaries provided an important opportunity for the people who call Beechworth home to reflect on what they value about the community and discuss what they want the town to be like over the next quarter century.

“It’s a great chance to have your say, one that’s open to everyone who lives, works, studies, volunteers and operates businesses here,” he said.

Questions to be discussed include what you most love about living in Beechworth, what you want to see for its future, what should be protected and strengthened as Beechworth grows and changes, and how we strengthen relationships with decision-makers.

The event on Wednesday 19 August starts at 5.30pm.

The Beechworth and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry was renamed Beechworth Incorporated on 23 August 2023.

Contact Beechworth Inc. on 0427 282 669 or email bworth.inc@gmail.com for more information and to register.