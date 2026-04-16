Community Bank Beechworth & District (Bendigo Bank) is hosting an information evening for its 2026 Grants and Sponsorship Round.

The event is being held at the Beechworth Town Hall located in Ford Street on Monday 27 April from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The community bank invests in local community groups and organisations undertaking projects to build and strengthen the community.

The bank is calling for community groups doing great things, who are looking for funding to make a great idea happen.

Bank board chair Ben Merritt said community not-for-profit organisations are encouraged to attend the session to hear about what projects could be funded, how to apply and receive tips on the application process.

“It is usual for the round to have applications worth more than eight times the money available, so come along and give your project the best chance possible,” Mr Merritt said.

“The community bank has contributed more than $900,000 directly into our community in 14 years and expect that at least $50,000 of new contributions will be made in this round.”

Mr Merritt said the bank is owned by the community with profits invested in projects that directly support community aims and programs.

To be eligible to apply for funding, at least one representative from the organisation must attend the information night where full details will be provided for the online application process.

Questions about eligibility can be emailed to Emma Wiking at marketing@beechworthbank.com.au with RSVPs to www.surveymonkey.com/r/CBBDCFP2026

The Community Bank is licensed and operates under Bendigo Bank’s financial regulation.

Key dates:

• Community Funding Information Evening: Monday, 27 April

• Sponsorship applications open: Tuesday, 28 April

• Sponsorship applications close: Tuesday, 30 June

• Notifications: Approximately 4-6 weeks from the closing date

• Sponsorship Payment to Successful applicants: from mid-August 2026

The bank provides services among them but not least - deposits and cash access, personal credit, wealth management, insurance and much more.