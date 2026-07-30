Beyond Housing is calling upon people across the Goulburn and Ovens Murray regions to take action to address the worsening homelessness crisis.

Ahead of Homelessness Week on 3-9 August, the community housing organisation is rallying schools, workplaces and sporting clubs to raise funds and awareness for homelessness support through the Hoodies for Housing fundraiser.

Beyond Housing CEO Celia Adams said it was crucial the community advocated for housing support.

“Many will have noticed the increasing number of people sleeping rough in our region, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as there are lots more people living in improvised housing, sleeping in cars, or couch surfing,” she said.

“This is not something we should grow desensitised to, it should make us want to take action, so it’s encouraging to see various organisations stepping up to help.”

Shepparton Access and Saputo Dairy Australia are among the organisations supporting Hoodies for Housing.

The fundraiser will involve people wearing hoodies to work on 4 August (or another day during Homelessness Week of their choosing) and bringing a gold coin or a $5 donation to help provide housing aid for locals.

Shepparton Access CEO Brigid Herring-Neumann said they were pleased to be part of the fundraiser.

“As an organisation that supports adults living with disabilities, we love nothing better than seeing our participants along with staff actively engaged in the community and making a positive difference in the lives of others,” she said.

Saputo Dairy Australia site manager Adam Harwood said they were similarly keen to be involved.

“We’re passionate about our community, and getting involved in Hoodies for Housing is a meaningful way to contribute. Homelessness is a growing challenge, so we’re proud to support an initiative that helps make a real difference.”

Homelessness Week is held during the first week of August, as various churches would hold winter vigils around this time of year to remember the people who had died on the streets.

Ms Adams said the cold weather was a timely reminder of the risks people face when experiencing homelessness.

“Winter is a particularly dangerous time for people to be without a home, but with the right support, we’re able to make a difference,” she said.

“With the donations we receive, we’re able to house people in crisis accommodation, or provide bedding for those who can’t afford it themselves.

“Community support also shows government and decision-makers that homelessness is an issue people care deeply about, and that change is desperately wanted.”

People and organisations can get involved or learn more about Hoodies for Housing by visiting https://beyondhousing.org.au/hoodies-for-housing/