Tony Marshall was born in the Sydney suburb of Naremburn, not far from the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and has lived in the small rural locality of Cornishtown for 11 months.

What did you do workwise?

I began my working life as a farm hand at Temora, moved back to Sydney and started my electrical apprenticeship. Within five years I had a large electrical contracting business in Sydney. Honeywell Australia was my main client and had contracts with Honeywell on the Opera House, T&G Building and the NSW Institute of Technology before it became University of Technology (UTS). Other clients included the Police Centre in Surry Hills, Ranger Uranium Mine in the Northern Territory, Sydney’s Centre Point Tower and had ASIO clearance to work on submarines plus many more.

I then changed direction into the fuel and restaurant industry with garages at Silverdale and restaurant at Warragamba – both being towns in NSW.

Then for a tree change moved to Bullio west of Bowral in the NSW southern highlands to start a farm holiday and horse-riding tour business in the Burragorang Valley.

In 1989 bought my first farm at Mannus near Tumbarumba, followed by the next one in Tallangatta, then Moorwatha and have now downsized to Cornishtown.

Running parallel to the above, I worked with Illawarra Electricity, Integral Energy and Essential Energy in many senior positions introducing major reform programs across the poles and wires business.

What did you love about your work?

Challenges and seeing the outcomes of ideas and plans move from implementation to successful outcomes.

What volunteer roles have you undertaken in communities where you have lived?

My first voluntary role was with Silverdale Bush Fire Brigade then with NSW Endurance (horse riding) as a committee member as well as the role of president running many endurance rides at Bullio, Tumbarumba and Burrumbuttock. I also volunteered with Bullio and Mannus Bush Fire Brigades, and at the Wirraminna Education Centre in Burrumbuttock as a committee member, then president. I am passionate about serving and helping the local communities or sports where I live or participate in.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

Removal of red tape to achieve positive improved outcomes and reduce costs when building or renovating.

What would you do to solve change or improve that situation?

Undertake a full review of the building regulations and Indigo Shire Council’s delegated responsibility.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

The drive towards Net Zero and destroying economies on the way.

If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

Former Liberal Party of Australia member and Australia's second-longest-serving Prime Minister, John Howard. Chiltern and Rutherglen are unique and along with Yackandandah and Beechworth there are some great historical features that show early Australia. I think John Howard would be interested in seeing and hearing about these features.

What book are you reading?

‘The Cattle King’ - an inspiring tribute to the remarkable life of Sir Sidney Kidman (1857 – 1935). He was an Australian pastoralist and entrepreneur known as the ‘Cattle King’.