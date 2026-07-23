Meg Engel grew up in Wollongong, NSW, going to the beach every weekend.

“I visited a ski friend, a speech pathology role was advertised that weekend, and the rest is history,” she said. “I moved to Albury, then 15 years ago, we moved to Yackandandah and built our forever home.”

What do you do workwise?

I am a speech pathologist in private practice. I have the immense privilege of working from home and travelling around our beautiful area engaging with adults, families and children. I work mostly with the neurodivergent population (ADHD, autism). Often, I support neurodivergent people to understand the way the neurotypical world works, how neurotypical people (those without autism and ADHD) think and communicate, and help them develop a positive identity around being a neurodivergent person.

What brought you to your role/career?

My parents are both in helping professions, so it just seemed natural. I love the idea of people going on a journey and you can’t necessarily change that journey, but you can make that more comfortable, support them to adapt to change and to recognise that a life with difference can be meaningful and rewarding.

What do you love about your work?

Lots of diversity in settings and different groups to work with. I have many eclectic interests and training (parent education, yoga, mindfulness, sensory differences) and I love being able to bring all of myself to my work to provide a more holistic service. Most of all I love diversity, the many brain types there are in the world and how shared understanding in communication supports connection and belonging.

What do you do in the community?

I have volunteered organising the Yack Folk Festival Choir and billeting for many years and have recently started a group with some other therapists for women with ADHD to connect. I have been accompanied by some awesome people in these volunteer roles.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

Yackandandah has a vibrant community, and we have amazing things happening. However, there are limited avenues for sharing knowledge, produce, plants and garden visits to other people’s properties that builds food resilience and care for the land.

What would you do to solve change, improve that situation?

I am working on reviving the permaculture group that was in the area many years ago. Stay tuned! It’s an opportunity to celebrate generosity and care for others – growing food, people and community.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

There’s a few. A culture of fear and scarcity that divides us rather than brings us together.

If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

I’m not very good at answering this question. I think that people from all walks of life can have amazing ideas if we are curious and that maybe we sometimes need to look closer than we think. I would take them to Yackandandah and Stanley Forest. I feel incredibly lucky to have this in my backyard. Being in the forest is a great way to clear ones’ head and reconnect with nature.

What book are you reading?

‘Good Life Growing’ by Hannah Maloney. I am looking forward to reading her new book on why people garden when they don’t have to.