Hard training is underway by four local brigade volunteers set to tackle a gruelling 28-floor stair climb in Melbourne in early September each carrying 25kg of kit.

Beechworth Fire brigade volunteers Damian Jones, Josh Kardol, Flynn Ackland and Hannah Hunt are taking part in the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb (MFSC) at Crown Metropol on 12 September to raise vital funds for cancer research and crisis support.

The four-member team will be among 1000 volunteers including other service emergency personnel from around the local region, Australasia and the world to take part in the climb.

Members from partner emergency services such as police and state emergency services will join in too.

In its 13th year, the annual event raises funds for Lifeline, the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation, and the 000 Foundation, to help support crisis services, cancer research, and the wellbeing of the emergency services community.

Passionate about supporting the important cause, this year marks a tally of six years for the climb by Josh since his first one in 2018, Hannah’s second beginning last year, and a first time for both Damian and Flynn.

“We are also undertaking the climb because we are CFA volunteers and deal with a lot of traumatic events,” Hannah said.

“We are here to support our fellow brothers and sisters in a time of need.”

Damian said lasting effects of one job that can have on a volunteer’s life are often overlooked while cancer affecting many people includes those in volunteer roles.

With each team member having an individual donation goal for the climb, Hannah said a united Beechworth Fire Brigade team is aiming for a high leaderboard tally.

Damian said the training is a little different to what he is used to in lifting weights but moving distances quickly is an old skill being revisited.

Hannah said her training included running up and down steps in Baarmutha Park.

Joining the team for all the same reasons, Flynn said he wanted to support his fellow brothers and sisters and all the other emergency services.

“We're all in the same field, work together, and it's good to support everyone,” he said.

The Beechworth Fire brigade four-member crew will don 25kg of full firefighting gear and breathing apparatus for the climb.

“Josh is trying to get back to his record of four minutes and fifty-eight seconds and I’ll be trying to beat my time of six minutes and forty-eight seconds.”

The combined donation tally on Wednesday had reached $2315 and climbing.

The MFSC aims to raise $1m this year to improve support services, fund research, remove stigmas and raise awareness of mental health issues.

If people would like to donate, visit the brigade’s fundraising page at https://linktr.ee/BeechworthFireBrigade to support the local volunteer team.

Visit www.firefighterclimb.org.au for more information about the stair climb.