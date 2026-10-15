Get fire ready this summer season

Indigo shire communities are being urged to get ready and prepare now ahead of what fire authorities warn could be a challenging summer season. CFA brigades are holding ‘Get Fire Ready’ events at Eldorado and Beechworth this week, with more scheduled at Yackandandah and Indigo Valley this month to help local residents and landowners with practical steps to protect their homes, families and properties. Community members can speak directly with CFA volunteers about their local fire risks, creating or updating a fire plan, preparing their property before summer, and setting up the VicEmergency app and watch zones. CFA deputy chief officer North East region, Gavin Thompson, is encouraging the local community to come along, have a chat with local volunteers and learn how a few simple actions now can help them feel more prepared and confident ahead of summer. “We want people to understand the fire risk that exists in their area and what they can do now to be better prepared before the fire season,” Mr Thompson said. “The AFAC Spring Outlook indicated that Victoria could face a warm spring outlook, and we expect the weather to build with hotter temperatures - drying out the grass that is currently flourishing from the recent rain. “The Get Fire Ready events are about helping local residents take action now to become better prepared – around both their property and amongst their family. “Having a plan and preparing early can make a significant difference during an emergency. "Taking a few simple steps now rather than waiting until an elevated fire danger day is the perfect start. “We’re always here to help, and these Get Fire Ready events are a great way to have that open discussion with our local community." CFA manager community safety, Darren Viney, said brigades are eager to connect with their local community. “We’re really proud of our community engagement across the region, and our brigades are keen to chat to their residents at any opportunity,” Mr Viney said. “Brigades will be opening their station doors, providing information, and displaying large maps of their local brigade area to show everyone the risk areas to be aware of.” Residents are encouraged to create or update their bushfire plan, prepare their property, download the VicEmergency app and set up watch zones for locations important to them. Get Fire Ready event details include: - Eldorado, Artisan Market on 17 October from 9am-12 noon; - Beechworth, U3A hall on 19 October from 2pm-4pm. - Yackandandah, Yackandandah Hotel on 23 October from 7pm-9pm. - Indigo Valley, Indigo Valley Fire Station on 25 October from 3pm-6pm.