Social media
Home page>News>Get fire ready this summ...
News

Get fire ready this summer season

<p>TIME TO ACT: CFA encourages residents to get all the information they can about being fire ready before this fire season starts. </p>\\n
<p>TIME TO ACT: CFA encourages residents to get all the information they can about being fire ready before this fire season starts. </p>\\n

TIME TO ACT: CFA encourages residents to get all the information they can about being fire ready before this fire season starts.

CFA events across Indigo shire to help protect homes, families, properties
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Hill rides to sixth at gravel world championships

2

Local young voice heard in Canberra’s Parliament House

3

Market by young social enterprise entrepreneurs set for next week

4

Author Michael Robotham to speak in Beechworth next week

5

Welcome expo engages community minds

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Dom the Docker: Myrtleford star earns his second chance in the AFL

Dom the Docker: Myrtleford star earns his second chance in the AFL
Dom the Docker: Myrtleford star earns his second chance in the AFL
Education

Social enterprise schools market a fabulous success

Social enterprise schools market a fabulous success
Social enterprise schools market a fabulous success

Digital Editions Archive - Regional Extra

Community

Changing Minds to continue under the UMFC umbrella

Changing Minds to continue under the UMFC umbrella
Changing Minds to continue under the UMFC umbrella