Multiple local CFA crews were quick to contain a fast-spreading grass fire near Rutherglen on Wednesday afternoon.

A CFA spokesperson said 14 units along with aircraft support responded to the blaze which broke out about 1:23pm.

The fire was travelling from Federation Way in an easterly direction towards the Murray Valley Highway and the Rutherglen township.

“The fire burned approximately 10 acres before it was declared under control at 1.41pm and safe at 2.13pm,” they said.

An advice message was issued via VicEmergency urging nearby residents to stay informed and monitor conditions.

Strong winds and blustery conditions swept across the North East on Wednesday as a thunderstorm passed through.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, peak wind gusts in Rutherglen reached 87 km/h at 12:37pm, just before the fire broke out.

The CFA spokesperson said crews remained on scene throughout Wednesday afternoon blacking out and securing the area.