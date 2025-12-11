A pair of grass fires in a matter of days near Rutherglen has brought upon an unwelcome start to the local fire season.

A CFA spokesperson said 22 crews and additional emergency services responded to a fire on McPhersons Road, Lilliput about 2pm on Tuesday, 9 December.

“Crews discovered 800m of running fire in a paddock that burned approx. 40ha,” they said.

“Asset protection was initiated for nearby structures.”

Water bombing aircraft came to support the incident while Victoria Police were on scene for traffic control.

A Watch and Act message was issued to the nearby community to take shelter.

The blaze was deemed under control at 3:40pm and safe at 6:18pm.

No properties or structures were lost.

The CFA spokesperson said the cause of the fire was determined to be the mechanical header working in the paddock.

Just days earlier on Friday, 5 December, 24 CFA units and FRV attended an 86-hectare grass and scrub fire on Rooredeane Rd in Browns Plains.

The CFA spokesperson said assistance from five aircraft was deployed and the incident was deemed under control at 6:10pm, about three hours after it broke out.

At the height of the response effort a Watch and Act warning was issued for nearby residents.