A bike rider has sustained serious injuries in a crash at Beechworth Mountain Bike Park on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the Alma Road bike park about 2:10pm.

“A male patient in his 50s was airlifted to The Alfred Hospital with upper body injuries in a serious condition,” an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

Specialist air ambulance helicopter as well as Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance and Advanced Life Support paramedics assessed and treated the man at the scene.

An Alfred Hospital spokesperson said the man remained in a serious condition as of Monday.