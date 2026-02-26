Next chapter for St Joseph’s Primary School in Beechworth

A vision by the new principal at St Joseph’s Primary School in Beechworth is taking the school to the next chapter for its development and enrolment growth. Ashley Pasqualotto started at the school at the beginning of term one this year taking the reins from former longtime principal Carly Avery. Ms Pasqualotto said her focus is strengthening what the school already does well and making sure more families can see the value of the school community. “Our staff are working to ensure every student feels challenged, supported, and excited to come to school,” she said. “We’re also improving how we share our story — being more visible in the community, opening our doors more often, and making sure families understand what makes our school special." Ms Pasqualotto said the school, as part of the Catholic Diocese of Sandhurst, encompasses the 'Magnify Sandhurst’ program in looking at how students learn in the areas of literacy and maths. With the school’s outreach program in the community as well, the principal said an overall goal for its students is for them to be all-rounded — academically, socially and emotionally — ready for secondary education. Among community outreach programs with the aim to build the school’s profile in the community is its Mary and Brigid Social Justice group for volunteering. Students in the group take part with initiatives such as helping in the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood House community garden as well as in the organisation’s Op Shop. “We are also involved in community events such as the Golden Horseshoes Festival Grand Parade at Easter, and visiting the local kinder and childcare centre,” Ms Pasqualotto said. “We have our annual ‘Candlelight for Compassion’ event too, raising awareness of homelessness in the local community as well as funds.” Ms Pasqualotto said careerwise, the move to St Joseph’s Primary School has been a perfect time to become a principal. “I was deputy principal at St Mary's in Myrtleford and loved the role,” she said. “I had been eagerly waiting for the right place for a principal position to come up and this has been the most beautiful school to become a principal at.” The school founded in 1857 presently has 65 students from its Foundation class to year 6.