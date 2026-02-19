Social media
Education

Boost for tertiary studies

HAPPY ALL ROUND: Community Bank Beechworth and District (Bendigo Bank) manager Shae Elligale (left), scholarship recipients Felix Woodford and Tahji Browne with the bank’s board chair Ben Merritt. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Bank scholarships will help five tertiary students to kick off studies this year
Coral Cooksley
February 19, 2026 • 05:00

