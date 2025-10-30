A bright sunny day set the scene for a wrap up of Beechworth Primary School’s 150th anniversary celebrations with a fabulous fete last Saturday.

The day drew many people with connections to the school over generations with a stack of trips down memory lane.

Pony rides were among fun activities for the kids with little riders ready to jump in the saddle while waiting in the queue with their parents.

Beechworth musician Samara Bright, who works at the school, taught a group of five and six year students to sing with some performances with songs such as ‘Riptide' by Vance Joy.

“We’ve been learning over the term,” Ms Bright said.

Beechworth’s Stephanie Mason said her five-year-old daughter Harriet is in prep this year.

“There’s a long history for Harriet as her dad went here and all her aunties and uncles,” she said.

“It's been a fantastic celebration and brings the community together.”

Ms Mason said she noticed many different age groups including grandparents and even great grandparents at the fete.

History is attached to the school for Grant Pritchard who attended there from around 1984.

“My son in the preparatory class, in the same classroom as my father and grandfather,” he said.

“There's a bit of generational attachment to the place.”

Mr Pritchard said the effort taken in giving the school a new lease of life with renovations had been a credit to the school as well as the government for funding the upgrade for both the primary school and the local high school.

“My kids aged six, eight and 10 have started now and they get to undertake their learning in a comfortable place and today is about bringing them here to enjoy the 150-year celebrations,” he said.

“They are excited about school and the future.”

Beechworth’s Lyn Brown, who had been a teacher at the school, enjoyed looking back in time in the room full of memorabilia.

“I had been a teacher in Gippsland, and then I worked at Stanley and Wooragee and came here when Ian Jenkins was principal,” she said.

Ms Brown said she spent around a decade at the school from 1985.

“It’s been interesting today and they have done a really good job of getting all the memorabilia together,” she said.

“Everything is a wonderful trip down memory lane.”

Winner of the main raffle prize was the Carey family.

Moving from Eldorado to Beechworth, dad John Carey said Beechworth Primary School is a great school for his daughter Grace who is in year four.