Spring Ditch set to draw big crowds

The fifth annual Spring Ditch is set to draw big crowds with a day of family fun and music at the Stanley Sports Ground on Saturday, 7 March. The event is a tip of the hat to the historic Stanley New Year’s Day Sports held for more than 140 consecutive years until the 90s and also celebrates original independent music. Event co-organiser Rikki Raadsveld said Spring Ditch had a smorgasbord of activities on offer for the whole family with its high level of community engagement and fundraising. “It’s a great day for the community and has something for everyone with a huge range of family activities and fabulous artists,” she said. Melbourne-based all-female band Queen of Hearts will be the headline act among a host of other musical performances stretching from blues, soul, Buddhist and folk rock to the swinging 60s. A new event the Stanley Smoke up - an American style barbecue competition endorsed by the Australian BBQ Alliance kicks off too. The variety of activities include the Golden Boot Toss, face painting for the kids and old school games. Others include painting and arts, an open mic stage, competitions and roving performers. Rikki said the local and regional food vendors will cater for a variety of appetites while Stanley and Beechworth Fire Brigades, Beechworth SES, the Australian Red Cross and Indigo Shire’s Emergency trailer will be at the event. Held on the March long weekend, Rikki said organisers are anticipating a bigger crowd than the estimated 1000 event goers at last year’s event. “The addition of the Stanley Smoke Up competition will bring a following of barbecue enthusiasts too,” she said. Rikki also said funds raised this year for local charities and community organisations will be donated to Stanley and Beechworth Rural Fire Brigades, Stanley Athenaeum and Soldier’s Memorial Hall. Others include the Stanley Collective (formerly known as the Stanley Rural Community Inc and the Post Office), Stanley Landcare and Stanley Recreation Reserve. Beechworth Primary School parents and Friends Association and Murmungee Hall will also be recipients. Visit www.springditch.com for more information.