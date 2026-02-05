Community

Shire residents become Australian citizens

SPECIAL DAY: New Australian citizens Tania Russell (left), Alexander Taras, Heather Jameson, Philip Fraser, Ernest Macdougall, Daniel Bayliss, Gregory Hunt, Rubie Milthorpe with Shire mayor Sophie Price and Cr Scott Landells at last week’s citizenship ceremony. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Nine residents from around Indigo Shire undertook oaths to become Australian citizens last week