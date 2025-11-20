A thrilled local historian met one of Australia’s most noted story tellers of non-fiction for the second time at a book launch in Beechworth last month.

Acclaimed author Peter FitzSimons launched his latest work ‘The Courageous Life of Weary Dunlop: Surgeon, Prisoner of War, Life-Saving Leader and Legend of the Thai–Burma’, delving into Australian history.

Weary Edward Dunlop - a surgeon, soldier and prisoner of war became legendary for his courage and compassion.

Mr FitzSimons delivered his engaging talk to a packed audience of around 180 Australian history lovers at the Soldiers Memorial Hall.

Burke Museum’s Natasha King recalled the time when Mr FitzSimons, also a former Sydney University Pro- Chancellor, gave a congratulatory handshake at her graduation.

“I've always admired him, and his speech at the time as I didn't really know where to go after that, and it encapsulated the potential I could work through,” she said.

“I always remembered that, and also knew about his authorship, and have always wanted to write books.

“I'm a passionate historian, and he has been someone I've looked up to in terms of career.

“I was very excited to listen to him again as he is a wonderful speaker and a great storyteller and really engages with people.”

Ms King reiterated the author’s comment of a desire for Australian stories to be told in the Australian vernacular bringing those stories to light with Weary Dunlop being one of them.

Librarian Julie said Beechworth Library had been delighted to host the event as part of the Indigo Shire Libraries program.

“Peter is the author of a number of books with connections to our history and is one of our most prolific and engaging writers of Australian history, shining the spotlight on many significant figures,” she said.

“He is an amazing raconteur and had a captive audience, and everyone loved his talk.”

Julie said Mr FitzSimons spoke about Weary Dunlop’s life and some of his other books.

He also spoke about his rugby career playing for the Wallabies as well as Weary Dunlop’s time playing for the Wallabies in 1932.

“He is a really engaging keeping up the drama of the story and having the voices like Weary Dunlop in his books.”

With Weary Dunlop born in Wangaratta, growing up on the Shepparton outskirts and schooled in Benalla, Julie said he is almost a local story.

“His books are also incredibly popular in the library,” Julie said.

Beechworth Library partnered with Beechworth Books for the launch.

Beechworth Books’ Charles Dean said having such a notable author in the town to speak had been a special event as well as Mr FitzSimons drawing a big crowd.

Mr FitzSimons has been a journalist for the past 39 years and columnist with the Sydney Morning Herald.