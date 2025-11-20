Quercus Beechworth has joined forces with more than 400 neighbourhood houses across the state in a campaign to keep doors open.

The local community organisation is throwing its support behind Neighbourhood Houses Victoria calling on the state government to increase annual funding by 25 percent – an additional $11.7 million – or risk the closure of 200 neighbourhood houses.

Quercus Beechworth manager Paivi Watson said the increase is the minimum required to restore sustainable funding.

“This will ensure that neighbourhood houses can continue serving their communities,” she said.

Ms Watson said close to half of all houses have recorded financial losses for two consecutive years.

“The Neighbourhood House Coordination Program (NHCP) — the state government’s core funding stream — no longer covers even the bare minimum required to keep houses open and staffed,” she said.

Neighbourhood Houses Victoria chief executive Keir Paterson said rising costs, growing community demand, and eroded core funding are forcing houses across the state to cut hours, staff, and programs.

Ms Watson said Quercus Beechworth was in good financial shape as the organisation has its social enterprises – the Quercus Op Shop, second-hand bookshop and venue hire.

“We have other income streams so we’re okay but other neighbourhood houses don’t,” she said.

The manager said Quercus Beechworth also has some other grants including ongoing funding from the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.

“But with less core funding there is some pressure for us to make more money on other income,” she said.

Ms Watson said it became clear at last year’s Neighbourhood House Victoria conference the sector needed to advocate as a collective for funding in the 2026 budget.

“The aim is to send 25,000 signed postcards from more than 400 neighbourhood houses across Victoria to the Minister for Carers and Volunteers Ros Spence sending a strong message,” she said.

Mr Paterson said more than 185,000 Victorians every week access community support and local services through neighbourhood houses in the state.

“We know 94 percent of neighbourhood house visitors experienced improved physical wellbeing while 96 percent reported improved emotional wellbeing taking part in programs," he said.

“We calculate the overall benefits to the Victoria community at $922 million per year.”

Ms Watson said it was crucial for the Beechworth and surrounding community to participate in the postcard campaign ‘Keep Our Doors Open’ to help the sector at large.

“It’s not just about collective action but to raise awareness of what’s happening in the sector with reduced funding,” she said.

Neighbourhood houses play an increasingly important role in communities in a climate of economic hardship for many people.

Ms Watson encouraged locals to call into Quercus Beechworth at 26 to 30 Fords Street to sign postcards with comments before the campaign closes on 14 December.

“This action will help the neighbourhood house sector to maintain its viability,” she said.