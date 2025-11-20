A local group for seniors across Indigo Shire set the scene at its Beechworth hub to celebrate last month’s Senior’s Festival with the theme ‘Connect, Create, Celebrate'.

Indigo University of the Third Age (U3A) was among local community organisations in October celebrating the Victoria-wide festival with local activities supported by Indigo Shire Council.

A talented cohort of U3A musicians with flutes, ukuleles and a harp as well as some other musical instruments joined together for a soiree for music lovers.

The session included poetry reading from some members too.

Drama teacher Wendy McKay-Taylor said groups – flute, ukelele and drama – united to creatively showcase their endeavours.

“We wanted to celebrate the Seniors Festival and perform together,” she said.

The event had given harpist Sharon Emmett a chance to perform in front of people as well as dust off her flute.

“It’s fantastic getting together and supporting each other, and I really enjoyed it,” she said.

Ms McKay-Taylor had penned and recited a poem around tree felling while train travel lover, Jill Keith, said she wrote a poem about old rattler days 20 years ago.

“It was a nostalgic observation of people on the train,” she said.

“Seats could be turned around to have seating for six people together on one side of the aisle too.

“Getting together today for the soiree has been jolly good fun.”