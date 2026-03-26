Beechworth Fire Brigade is calling on the generosity of the local community as members prepare to take part in this year’s Good Friday Appeal on 3 April.

This year marks a significant milestone of 95 years for the iconic fundraiser.

For brigade volunteers, the appeal is a deeply personal tradition built on community spirit and a shared commitment to helping sick children and their families.

Firefighters will be out across Beechworth throughout the day, shaking tins, greeting locals, and continuing a proud legacy.

The brigade has played part in raising thousands of dollars over the years with a total tally of $499,390.60 marking another significant milestone.

Beechworth Fire Brigade community engagement coordinator Hannah Hunt said from early morning collections to friendly waves in the street, the day is about connection besides fundraising.

With the community’s support, the brigade hopes to push past the half-million-dollar mark for this year’s appeal.

“We’re incredibly close to a huge milestone,” Captain Travis Nicholson said.

“To reach $500,000 would be something really special for Beechworth, and it would reflect decades of generosity from our community.

Building on last year’s strong local support, brigade members said the generosity of Beechworth residents continues to make them proud.

“Each year we’re blown away by the kindness of this community,” Firefighter Tracy McVae said.

“Whether it’s a handful of coins, a note in the tin, or just a quick chat it all adds up and it all matters.”

In the lead-up to Good Friday, the brigade will also be hosting hamper raffles to boost fundraising efforts.

Locals can get involved at Tanswells Hotel on Thursday night, 2 April, and at Hotel Nicholas on Sunday starting at 2pm on 29 March.

All proceeds from both events as well as collections on Good Friday for the appeal go directly to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Vital funds support critical care services, new equipment, and world-leading research.

Ms Hunt said for many brigade members, the cause resonates close to home.

“We all know someone who’s been helped by the hospital,” she said.

“That’s what makes this so important, it’s helping our own, in a way.”

Residents will see brigade members stationed at key points around town, as well as out and about collecting.

“The brigade encourages everyone to get involved, have a chat, and give what they can,” Ms Hunt said.

As the Good Friday Appeal celebrates 95 years in 2026, the Beechworth Fire Brigade hopes the community will once again dig deep with the same spirit making the town’s contribution meaningful year after year.