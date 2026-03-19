The discovery of the Quercus Beechworth repair café at the beginning of this month has been a valuable experience for a recent newcomer to town.

Beechworth’s Ellis Bear said a few people had mentioned the great work volunteers undertake for the community at the café.

“Thought I'd drop in, say hi and see how it all worked,” he said.

Mr Bear said the super friendly volunteers provided a necessary service helping with sustainability.

“This is the kind of thing that's really missing in a lot of places.,” he said.

“It’s great that people are willing to give their time to make it happen and work."

Mr Bear said he planned to offer some help as a volunteer and learn more as well.

Quercus Beechworth volunteer Gail Robertson meeting and greeting people said the day had been busy with a steady stream of people.

“It’s been fantastic as we’re into recycling and a lot of people came in wanting to know what the repair café is all about,” she said.

“They have been local, as well as people from other towns and some tourists.

“We've had knives to be sharpened, a mix master to fix and several items for sewing repairs."

Ms Robertson said two people had put their hands up to help as volunteers with one prospective volunteer having computer repair skills.

She added all work undertaken is voluntary with the café accepting any donation amount for repairs.

“It's about being able to share information and to help people who may have repair cafés in their own towns but are unaware they exist," she said.

A delighted Jeanette Achammer from Beechworth had a knife sharpened.

“They’ve done a fantastic job,” she said.

Fixing items to help prevent them ending up in landfill is a mission for volunteers at the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood Centre.

The repair café is held on the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 12pm at the Quercus Beechworth Oregon Hall, 26 Ford Street.

The service for the community coincides with the Farmers Market held across the road in the Anglican Christ Church grounds.

A worldwide movement, repair cafés kicked off in Holland started by Martine Postma striving for local level sustainability close to 17 years ago.

According to Repair Café International there are close to 4000 globally.