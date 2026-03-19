Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood House invites young people aged 5–17 years old to take part in first-time Kids’ Easter Market.

The market with the theme ‘reusing, repurposing and sustainability’ is designed to foster creativity, sustainability and entrepreneurial skills in young people.

QB coordinator Heather Jameson said many students may already be familiar with the annual Community Christmas Market.

“We’re excited to offer another opportunity for young entrepreneurs to take part during the year,” she said.

Heather said the Easter market’s focus extends beyond handmade items with students invited to sell pre-loved toys, books and clothing, as well as handmade and repurposed creations.

The event will be held at Quercus Beechworth, 26-30 Ford Street, Beechworth on Saturday 4 April running from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

“The market will coincide with our regular Flea Market,” she said.

“We would love support in sharing this opportunity as it’s a wonderful chance for young people to build confidence, practice money handling skills and be part of a positive community event."

Expressions of interest open for young entrepreneurs aged 5–17 years to have stalls until 4 April.

Apply via quercusbeechworth.org.au/this-term-at-quercus-2026 and for more information.