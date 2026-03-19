International Women’s Day drew a small group to celebrate the day in the Town Hall Gardens on Sunday 8 March.

This year also marked 115 years of the significant day with the 2026 theme ‘Balance the Scales’ calling for equality around the world.

Beechworth’s Kathryn Chivers said a picnic in the Town Hall Gardens continued a tradition of getting together to celebrate the day.

“We’ve wanted to keep this event going and for people to come and join us,” she said.

Virginia Mansell Lees said the day had a few different dates over the years but since United Nations (UN) became involved, it's been 8 March for some time.

“It's a really important day and we always need to remember the history of how it started,” she said.

Ms Mansell-Lees said it is a time when women can come together to celebrate in different ways.