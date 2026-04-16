Visitors had the chance to chat to an author about the history of an intriguing pioneer bush artist at Chiltern Athenaeum’s recent opening for the local community.

The event held on Sunday 29 March followed the completion of a five-year long restoration project for the Athenaeum’s building.

Author Ken Eustace travelled from Wagga Wagga for the opening bringing his pre-publication of a biography ‘The Gum Leaf Artist' about his great-great-grandfather and artist Alfred William Eustace (1820-1907).

The book explores colonial life, the challenges of pioneer settlement, regional creativity and cultural history.

Mr Eustace said his great-great-grandfather migrated to Australia with his wife and young children in 1851.

With a chance to come to Australia as a shepherd, Mr Eustace said Alfred eventually arrived at nearby Black Dog Creek.

“While shepherding he decided to renew his interest in painting and became a landscape artist who loved nature conservation at the time,” he said.

“Alfred painted on tin, board, Ostrich eggs, pearl shells and gum leaves.

“White box and red box eucalypt juvenile leaves are so big that landscape images can be painted on them, and he gained an international reputation as a gum leaf artist,

“Included in the book is the history on development of what it was like for pioneering families, specifically in North East Victoria.

“The book takes Australia from 1851 in gold rush times around Chiltern through to Federation in 1901.

“Alfred is part of Australia’s history and needs to be recognised for his innovative and creative nature."

The opening meant a new mutual family connection for Mr Eustace with another great-great-grandson of Alfred’s, Roger Hollis, who travelled from Bowral, NSW, for the event.

“I've always known about my great-great grandfather and it's interesting because he came here before gold was found but as soon as he got here, gold was discovered and Victoria transformed,” he said.

Mr Hollis donated a painting by his grandfather Collin Eustace – a grandson of Alfred titled ‘On the Black Dog Range'.

With the book in progress, Mr Eustace has set up a website (www.eustace.au) with an aim for descendants to make contact.

Mr Eustace said he had been collecting information periodically since May 1974 with a focus on writing the book over the last five years.

Chiltern Athenaeum co-chair Viv Burnett said the busy event held between 9am and 3pm drew a continuous flow of people since nine o'clock on the morning.

“It’s been a very proud and exciting moment because the Athenaeum has been in business for such a long time and everything's almost back in place,” she said.

“We still have some things to do and working towards our formal opening on Sunday 17 May where we will be cutting the ribbon and a cake.”

Ms Burnett said the Athenaeum with its vast collection is the custodian of Chiltern’s history.

“We're only a small team and hundreds of hours have been put in to the collection thanks to the hard work and dedication of our volunteers,” she said.

“We're hoping to rotate displays keeping people interested and are very proud that we've come this far.”