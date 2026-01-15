A new conference facility recently installed at a local Rotary Club premise means greater visual engagement and connections with people beyond Beechworth for meetings.

Funded with a $3500 grant from Community Bank Beechworth and District (Bendigo Bank) the digital set-up provides the latest technology for the Beechworth Rotary Club.

The acquisition also helps businesses, community organisations and other clubs around town looking for a meeting space offering the new facility.

The bank’s board chair Ben Merritt said the set-up helps Rotary to hold meetings with other Rotarians in different geographical locations around the country.

“They have a screen, camera, sound bar and computer links for a regional manager wants to call into their meeting as well,” he said.

“We provided the funds, and the Rotary team did the work in getting the unit installed on the wall.

“Bendigo Bank have also managed to use the facility as we hire the hall for our monthly meetings.

“We also run our board meetings here with a marketing member joining in from Mansfield, as well as our regional manager who lives in Bendigo.”

Rotary Club president Harry Thomas said the installation gives greater outreach with communication to a wider audience including members in Beechworth unable to physically attend meetings.

“We often communicate with regional headquarters, and that's where we will get a lot of value,” he said.

Mr Thomas said being able to directly communicate with other people on programs such as Rotary Youth Exchange, Rotary Foundation discussions, or among the many activities of Rotary business beyond the town is a great asset.

“We hire out the hall to a lot of groups and now have great facilities for them too,” he said.

Mr Thomas said the clubs anticipates an increase in hall hire with the hall made available for user groups in Beechworth.

Besides connecting with Rotary Clubs domestically on joint projects, the club now has the chance to link directly and visually engage with other clubs around the world.